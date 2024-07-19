Tina Turner tribute show dazzles KL

KUALA LUMPUR was brought to life by the magnetic force of Rebecca O’Connor in her Tina Turner tribute, Simply The Best: Celebrating Tina last week. Zepp Kuala Lumpur reverberated with powerful vocals and iconic hits that made Turner a legend, as O’Connor delivered an electrifying performance that captivated the audience.

The only artiste personally endorsed by the late Turner herself, O’Conner has spent 15 years perfecting her portrayal of the queen of rock and roll. Her pitch-perfect renditions of classics such as What’s Love Got To Do With It, Private Dancer and Simply The Best were nothing short of spectacular, bringing fans to their feet in an atmosphere of pure joy and nostalgia.

To kick off the premiere night concert, the audience was treated to an opening act by the talented singer, rapper and songwriter Kayda Aziz, who performed her song Call On Me. A regular in the Malaysian hip-hop scene, the award-winning artiste has collaborated with industry veterans such as Sheila Majid, Altimet, Yuka Kharisma, KRU and Hunny Madu.

During the show, O’Connor and her band of rock musicians and dancers delivered a powerhouse performance, radiating a stellar stage presence reminiscent of Turner herself.

Throughout the 90-minute concert that was divided into two sets, the audience sang and danced to high-energy renditions of classics such as Nutbush City Limits, Proud Mary, River Deep Mountain High and many more. On stage, O’Connor exuded boundless energy as she captured Turner’s dance moves and live persona.

While performing Help, her explosive energy was even more remarkable as she dazzled in a stunning cape designed by Malaysian fashion designer Datuk Tom Abang Saufi. The attention to detail and intricate design of the costume added to the performer’s captivating presence.