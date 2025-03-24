Mix of old giants, new players

Today, Malaysia’s digital landscape is vibrant and diverse, reflecting both global trends and local preferences. Here are 10 of the most popular apps in Malaysia, along with a look at some highly anticipated upcoming ones. TikTok The reigning short-form video platform, TikTok continues to dominate the Malaysian app market, offering users a platform to create and share short-form videos. Its engaging content and personalised algorithms have solidified its position as a top app in the country. Touch ’n Go eWallet Revolutionising digital payments, Touch ’n Go eWallet has transformed the way Malaysians handle transactions, providing a seamless platform for payments, fund transfers and even investments. Its integration with public transportation and retail outlets underscores its versatility and convenience. Buz Redefining social networking, Buz offers a unique experience, emphasising voice interactions and real-time connectivity, resonating with users seeking more personal connections.

WhatsApp Messenger A ubiquitous communication tool across the board, WhatsApp remains a staple in Malaysia for instant messaging, voice and video calls, maintaining its top position among communication apps. Facebook Despite stiff competition from rivals, Facebook continues to be a leading social networking platform in Malaysia, particularly for the older generations, connecting millions of users across the nation. DeepSeek A direct competitor to ChatGPT, DeepSeek leverages artificial intelligence to assist users in managing tasks, setting reminders, accessing information and enhancing productivity.

X X (formerly Twitter) continues to be a major platform for real-time news, trending discussions and viral content in Malaysia. Whether for political debates, sports updates or entertainment gossip, X remains a key hub for digital conversations. Instagram Visual storytelling at its best, Instagram continues to captivate Malaysian users with its photo and video-sharing capabilities. Features such as Stories, Reels and Shopping have kept the platform fresh and engaging, catering to both personal expression and business marketing.