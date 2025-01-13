John Lennon’s Help! acoustic guitar fetches US$2.9m

IN 2024, US-based private auction house Julien’s Auctions dominated and set new world records in the industry led by the high-profile sales of John Lennon’s long-lost Help! Hootenanny guitar for a mammoth US$2.9 million (RM13 million), LeBron James’s Sports Illustrated “The Chosen One” basketball jersey (US$1.3 million), George Harrison’s early Beatles-era Futurama guitar (US$1.27 million) and Star Trek’s holy trinity of William Shatner’s Captain James T. Kirk’s phaser (US$910,000), communicator (US$780,000) and yellow tunic (US$455,000). These are among the highlights of 2024: John Lennon’s Long-Lost Help! Guitar is top of the pops Julien’s top selling item of the year was John Lennon’s long-lost Framus 12-string Help! Hootenanny acoustic guitar sold for a record US$2.9 million at Hard Rock Cafe New York. The extraordinary guitar was found in an attic in the UK after being unseen for over 50 years. Considered the most important Beatles guitar ever to come to market, the guitar enters the pantheon of Julien’s world record sales of Beatles memorabilia, including a previous John Lennon acoustic guitar (US$2.4 million), Ringo Starr’s Ludwig drum kit (US$2.2 million), The Ludwig Beatles Ed Sullivan Show drumhead (US$2.1 million) and The Beatles White Album, owned by Ringo Starr, that sold for US$790,000.

King James, Bruce Lee hold court in Hong Kong The legacy of LeBron James and “Legends in Motion” sale featuring Bruce Lee, BTS, Michael Jackson and more lit up Hong Kong in Julien’s spectacular first auction held in the cosmopolitan arts city on Sept 28, 2024. Kicking off with a museum style public exhibition at Pacific Place that drew a record number of 43,000 visitors and a premier viewing at Lamborghini showroom, the all-star auction items brought in US$3 million and a new world record for the NBA icon’s Sports Illustrated “The Chosen One” jersey (US$1.3 million). This auction marked the third Julien’s exhibition in town after Icons: Playboy, Hugh Hefner and Marilyn Monroe at Fringe Club in January and Princess Diana at the so-called Silicon Valley of Culture – K11 Musea in April last year, underscoring Julien’s commitment to their presence and expansion in the dynamic Asia market.

Princess Diana Elegance and Royal Collection Princess Diana’s Elegance and Royal Collection on June 27, 2024 was the most significant auction of her garments and accessories in 25 years. The exhibition toured Hong Kong, New York, Ireland and Los Angeles, attracting huge crowds and culminating in a record-breaking sale of US$5.5 million, enhancing Julien’s reputation as the top auction house for Princess Diana items. The exhibition in Hong Kong showcased her 1987 Victor Edelstein evening dress, sold for US$910,000, 1986 Murray Arbeid Midnight Blue Tulle Diamante Star, sold for US$780,000 and the 1989 Hong Kong Royal Tour Catherine Walker skit suit, sold for US$325,000. The “home coming” exhibition in Hong Kong was welcomed by the public at K11 Musea and the premier viewing at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Friends 30th anniversary auction Warner Bros Television and Julien’s Auctions partnered to celebrate 30 years of Friends in a headline-making white glove auction on Sept 23, 2024 that created a fan frenzy of nostalgia and bidding over the coveted collection of iconic costumes, props and memorabilia from the smash television sitcom. Fans pivoted for screen worn sweaters, shirts and coats worn by Rachel, Ross, Monica, Joey, Phoebe and Chandler as well as for the iconic Central Perk studio-made couch that fetched an impressive US$29,250.

Unstoppable fashion and luxury Following the record sale of Princess Diana’s 1985 Jacques Azagury dress in Dec 2023, Julien’s showcased iconic celebrity fashion on Jan 18, 2024, including Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw tutu, which sold for US$52,000 and Grace Kelly’s 1961 Givenchy dress when visiting Washington DC sold for US$325,000. The year ended with a white glove sale of Bob Mackie’s dazzling collection on Dec 11, 2024. New world record for Star Trek memorabilia Julien’s Auctions set a world record for Star Trek memorabilia during the “Bid, Long & Prosper” sale on Nov 9, 2024 by offering 200 original props and costumes, totaling US$3.6 million including William Shatner’s long-lost phaser (US$910,000) and communicator (US$780,000) as well as Shatner’s Captain Kirk yellow tunic (US$455,000) and the USS Enterprise helm (US$260,000).





Olivia Newton-John’s Grease jacket The Property from the Estate of Olivia Newton-John on Dec 13, 2024, celebrated the artiste’s life and legacy with a white glove sale and benefited The Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, with the iconic black leather motorcycle jacket from the 1978 film Grease selling for US$476,250, together with over 1,000 famous entertainment items in Julien’s “A Week of Hollywood Legends”, reinforcing the auction house’ partnership with TCM and as a destination for Hollywood memorabilia and preserving movie magic.