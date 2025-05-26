THIS is the kind of film that sneaks up on you. You go in expecting a light comedy, but what you get is a sharply written and incredibly charming family drama, made all the more memorable by its humour and heartfelt performances.

Directed by first-time filmmaker Abishan Jeevinth, Tourist Family follows an Eelam Tamil family fleeing Sri Lanka’s economic crisis to build a better life in Chennai. But there is a twist where they pretend to be Malayalis to avoid suspicion and legal trouble. That single thread sparks a wonderfully entertaining journey filled with identity mix-ups and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments.

What makes the film such an easy recommendation is its tone. It is light, warm and funny. From the first scene, you are pulled into the everyday chaos of a family trying to adapt to a new life. The comedy flows naturally, no over-the-top slapstick, just smart writing and great performances that keep you invested.

Speaking of performances, it is impossible not to start with Kamalesh Jagan, who plays the youngest son Mulli. In a cast filled with industry veterans, it is this young boy who steals the spotlight with his irresistible charm and razor-sharp comic timing. Whether he is asking too many questions or trying to make sense of the adult world, Kamalesh is a scene-stealer and undeniably the film’s breakout star.