THIS is the kind of film that sneaks up on you. You go in expecting a light comedy, but what you get is a sharply written and incredibly charming family drama, made all the more memorable by its humour and heartfelt performances.
Directed by first-time filmmaker Abishan Jeevinth, Tourist Family follows an Eelam Tamil family fleeing Sri Lanka’s economic crisis to build a better life in Chennai. But there is a twist where they pretend to be Malayalis to avoid suspicion and legal trouble. That single thread sparks a wonderfully entertaining journey filled with identity mix-ups and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments.
What makes the film such an easy recommendation is its tone. It is light, warm and funny. From the first scene, you are pulled into the everyday chaos of a family trying to adapt to a new life. The comedy flows naturally, no over-the-top slapstick, just smart writing and great performances that keep you invested.
Speaking of performances, it is impossible not to start with Kamalesh Jagan, who plays the youngest son Mulli. In a cast filled with industry veterans, it is this young boy who steals the spotlight with his irresistible charm and razor-sharp comic timing. Whether he is asking too many questions or trying to make sense of the adult world, Kamalesh is a scene-stealer and undeniably the film’s breakout star.
Sasikumar delivers a grounded, quietly affecting performance as Dharmadas, the well-meaning father who is constantly torn between doing what is right and keeping his family safe. Simran, as Vasanthi, brings warmth and emotional weight to the story, you truly feel the strain she carries behind her gentle smiles. Their on-screen chemistry lends the film its emotional anchor.
The rest of the cast shines too. Mithun Jai Shankar as the brooding older son Yogi Babu, with his signature deadpan delivery, and veterans such as M.S. Bhaskar and Ramesh Thilak – all deliver memorable moments. Every character has a purpose, every actor gets their moment to shine – a rarity in ensemble films.
But what really makes Tourist Family work is its storytelling. The plot is not overly complex, but it does not need to be. The family’s efforts to fit in, the constant fear of being caught, the cultural confusions – it is all laid out with a touch of satire, empathy and wit. There are a few emotional punches along the way too, particularly in scenes where the family is confronted with discrimination or heartbreak. These moments hit harder because they are grounded in truth.
Despite this being his debut film, Abishan handles the narrative with confidence. He does not rely on dramatic flashbacks or unnecessary exposition. Instead, he trusts the audience to connect the dots and it works. His direction keeps the film nimble, never dragging and always human.
The music, composed by Sean Roldan, complements the story beautifully. Songs come in at just the right moments, never overwhelming, and the background score keeps things buoyant and
emotionally tuned.
At its heart, Tourist Family is about belonging, sacrifice and hope. But it never forgets to entertain. It invites us to laugh, feel and think all while rooting for a family just trying to survive with dignity. A perfect weekend watch that proves the smallest stories sometimes leave the biggest impact.
DIRECTOR: Abishan Jeevinth
CAST: M. Sasikumar, Simran, Kamalesh Jagan, Mithun Jai Shankar, Yogi Babu, M.S. Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak
E-VALUE: 8
ACTING: 8
PLOT: 8