AXN Asia and Tourism Malaysia are bringing a fresh look at the country’s diverse and unique offerings in a brand-new travelogue production Unfading Memoirs, available online and on television channels across Asia.

Hosted by Justin Bratton and Selina Lo, and accompanied by food and travel enthusiast Erwan Heussaff, Unfading Memoirs is an exhilarating exploration that showcases Malaysia’s rich cultural tapestry and breathtaking landscapes, creating the ultimate bucket list built around adventure, culture and food.

A testament to the beauty of travel, Unfading Memoirs is a series that invites viewers on a captivating journey through Malaysia, seamlessly capturing the essence of each destination.