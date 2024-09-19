Trump ‘hates’ Taylor Swift for backing Harris

DONALD Trump has declared he “hates Taylor Swift” on social media. This was in response to the singer endorsing rival presidential candidate Kamala Harris recently.

Although Swift has in the past put her considerable weight behind Democrat candidates, including Joe Biden in the last election, she had chosen to stay reticent, until recently, in this year’s race. Perhaps, the singer was wary of alienating many of her Republican supporting fans as her silence became a hot topic of discussion in the media and online forums.

This was until Republican candidate Trump in his own inimitable way managed to provoke a response from Swift by using fake AI-generated images resembling the singer in propaganda material. The former star of The Apprentice clearly craves Swift’s approval and is acutely aware of the possible swing such an endorsement would bring. But he has a strange way of doing things and his AI fakery led to Swift announcing Kamala Harris has her backing shortly after the Presidential debate last week.

“As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can,” Swift wrote on Instagram to her 283 million followers last week, adding that: “I will be casting my vote for Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election.

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

The Tenessee-born singer also pointedly also addressed AI-generated images shared by the former White House resident in late August that falsely depicted the billionaire-songstress and her fans endorsing Trump’s campaign for president. She said: “It really conjured up my fears around AI and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter.”

Make no mistake. Swift is no mere pop star but a cultural phenomenon. However, Harris’s campaign organisers has yet to discuss the public endorsement of their candidate by the multi-platinum singer. One thing is for sure is that there is more to unfold in this interesting turn of events.