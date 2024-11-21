Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong chronicle ruthless education of current US president

IT is fitting that The Apprentice appropriates the title of Donald Trump’s most popular television show as Ali Abbasi’s film is less about who Trump is now but rather how the US president of today was created through an “apprenticeship” with one of the country’s most notorious lawyers. Set through the early 70s and up to late 80s, The Apprentice chronicles Trump’s (Sebastian Stan) rise from a modest landlord to becoming a real estate mogul under the tutelage of Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong), a lawyer with ties to US president Richard Nixon. The film covers a wide berth of events that transpired in the two decades, beginning with the racial discrimination lawsuit against Trump’s father’s real-estate business and his plans to take over the Commodore Hotel (now the Hyatt Grand Central New York). As The Apprentice progresses, it details Trump’s relationship with his first wife Ivana (Maria Bakalova), the creation of Trump Tower, the death of Trump’s older brother Fred, the ghostwriting of his autobiography The Art of the Deal and Cohn’s mentorship that ends with his demise. It comes full circle with Trump appropriating what Cohn taught him as his own.

Fact or fiction For the most part, the film covers events that teeter on the fence in between whether it happened or did not. It is the most inconsistent aspect of the story because at around three quarters into The Apprentice, the line that separates real, factual events and made-up fiction becomes even more blurred. With about 30 minutes or so left, The Apprentice starts dropping literal quotes by and references to Trump that were only said or surfaced in the 2010s while the back end of the film is taking place in the 1980s. It is such a Deadpool-esque, fourth wall break that it can take the viewer out of the film if they kept up the entire pop culture craze around Trump since 2015. Then the question becomes whether the film is biographical or just liberal fiction put together as an attempt to take Trump down during his re-election campaign? Though the honesty of the film becomes murky by its end, the one thing that remains clear is how The Apprentice’s real value lies in the performances by Stan and Strong.