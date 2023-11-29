TUMI’s holiday collection

Explore distinctive gift ideas

TUMI, travel and lifestyle brand, has introduced its latest holiday collection, perfect for those looking for some fresh gift ideas or travel essentials for their festive getaways. The meticulously curated selection offers high-end and practical travel accessories such as sunglasses, phone covers and handbags to carry-on luggage for a variety of travel styles. Glamourous backpack This festive season, TUMI has launched a range of backpacks that include exclusive men’s and women’s silhouettes in limited-time colourways to bring “joy” to travellers’ journeys. Each item exudes style, versatility and functionality, igniting the spark for their next well-deserved adventure. The men’s Alpha Bravo collection in Castle Grey with embossed leather detailing offers a modern twist on ballistic nylon. For women, the voyageur assortment in grey ombre with gunmetal hardware offers a special play on neutrals, perfect for holiday and everyday styling.

Premium carry-on For avid travellers, the 19-Degree Aluminium collection epitomises TUMI’s distinctive features, namely, exceptional quality, superb design, innovative technology and practical functionality. Sustainable gifts As a testament to TUMI’s commitment to sustainability, the 19 Degree collection boasts a recycled polycarbonate shell and recycled materials in select components for colour enthusiasts. Gift a piece in new hues and textures this season, and 1% of the proceeds will support the One Planet initiative, championing global environmental efforts.

Modern carry-on and expandable case The Tegra-Lite travel collection, crafted for those who demand modern design and unparalleled strength, features durable yet lightweight Tegris material and elements made from recycled materials. The T-Graphite and Blush options make for exceptional holiday gifts. Endurance laptop brief, brief pack and carryall tote Alpha X, TUMI’s strongest softside collection to date, is engineered to withstand elements and surpasses all 40 of TUMI’s endurance tests. Made with PX6, an ultra-durable fabric, this luggage combines high strength with thermal stability, offering a thoughtful design with mixed hard and soft exteriors and gunmetal hardware.