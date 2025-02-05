SEPANG: Young national rider, Muhammad Hakim Danish Ramli, needs to take up the challenge of achieving as many positive results as possible this season to unlock the ‘key’ to the National Sports Trust Fund (KWASN) grant from the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS).

SIC chief executive officer, Azhan Shafriman Hanif said the Terengganu-born rider’s career path certainly requires a lot of funds and his team is also working on this matter, including promoting him to the wild card slot in the MotoGP competition.

“It’s still early days for the Rookies Cup race, he’s only just finished the first round of the race with a double podium finish, so we hope he can maintain his positive momentum until the end of the year.

“SIC will also try to find funds to enter him in the MotoGP in Sepang as a wild card rider,“ he said after being met at the Malaysia Touring Car Championship press conference at SIC here today.

Azhan Shafriman revealed that SIC has received approximately RM4 million in funds, but it is still not enough to cover the rider’s needs to compete in the championship he is participating in.

SIC is also working on funds to cover the needs of another talented rider, Qabil Irfan Azlan.

Previously, Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh announced that Danish Hakim will have the opportunity to enjoy the grant facility as support for his career journey if he achieves positive results in the two championships he will be participating this season.

The Junior GP World Championship and MotoGP Rookies Cup are the arenas for the 17-year-old rider, who is under the management of SIC.