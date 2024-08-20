Elevated timeless appeal blending classic styles with modern twists

GLOBAL apparel retailer Uniqlo has introduced its 2024 Fall/Winter LifeWear collection, commemorating the company’s 40th anniversary.

Centered around the theme of “Timeless Tones”, this season’s collection reimagines LifeWear basics with inspiration drawn from the unique styles of historic capitals like Edinburgh and Stockholm.

This season’s collection explores how LifeWear essentials seamlessly blend into fresh fashion hues. Inspired by the distinct elements of two historic capitals and vibrant college towns Edinburgh and Stockholm, the collection combines classic styles with modern designs.

From Edinburgh’s local mix of patterns and materials to Stockholm’s contemporary tonal styles, each city’s unique personality influenced the latest designs, creating timeless pieces that will be favourites for years to come.

Attendees were invited to a Nordic-inspired setting, showcasing a preview of the “Timeless Tones” collection. This collection represents a fresh approach to LifeWear, featuring timeless classics reimagined with modern twists.

Sophisticated colours, styling and innovative materials, all applied to traditional items, showcase effortless elegance and easy layering. Every piece in the classic LifeWear collection is designed with new silhouettes and sophisticated styling, harmonising versatility and diversity throughout the Fall/Winter season.

The latest 2024 Fall/Winter LifeWear collection showcased an array of local assortments tailored to enhance the unique modest eccentricity of the local fashion scene.

Uniqlo has curated special styling, pairing AIRism with LifeWear to create styles that suit Malaysia’s warm and tropical climate. With the inclusion of versatile pieces like the AIRism Sleeveless High Neck Cut, alongside materials like Rayon and UV Cut, the collection seamlessly integrates the LifeWear concept into the Malaysian lifestyle, offering both comfort and practicality.

Since its inception in 1984 and over the years, Uniqlo’s classic items have evolved to offer lighter fits, increased comfort, and enhanced functionality through innovative materials. Signature fabrics like Pufftech and Heattech continue to advance, providing optimal warmth and softness. Pufftech is the lightest and warmest ever Uniqlo yarn developed in today’s innovative fibre technology with unique functional wadding.

Celebrating four decades of history, attendees explored Uniqlo’s growth and development over the past 40 years through illustrations and photographs featured in a Sugoroku game.

While globally introduced products are well received in various markets, Uniqlo equally prioritises the local voices of customers through collaboration with local stakeholders to strengthen community support for its sustainability pillars.

Uniqlo’s 2024 Fall/Winter collection will be available in all Uniqlo stores and online.