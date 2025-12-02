These thoughtful ideas will sweep him off his feet

VALENTINE’S Day is the right opportunity to show your boyfriend or husband how much he means to you. We all know chocolates and flowers are classic gestures, how about going an extra mile this year with a gift that truly reflects his personality and interests? Here is a curated list of seven thoughtful gifts that will make this Valentine’s Day memorable. Personalised leather wallet A wallet is a practical yet sentimental gift that he will use every day. Opt for a high-quality leather wallet and personalise it with his initials or a meaningful date, such as your anniversary or the day you first met. Many brands offer customisation options, allowing you to add a personal touch that shows you have put thought into the gift. That way, every time he reaches for his wallet, he will be reminded of you.

Smartwatch or fitness tracker If your partner is into fitness or loves staying on top of his health, a smartwatch or fitness tracker is a good gift. There are some well-known brands that offer sleek designs with features such as heart rate monitoring, step tracking and even, sleep analysis. It is a gift that combines functionality with style, helping him stay active and organised while thinking of you.

Customised star map For the romantic at heart, a customised star map is a unique and sentimental gift. These maps depict the night sky on a specific date and location, such as the day you first met, your first kiss or your wedding day. Framed and ready to hang,it is a beautiful piece of art that captures a moment in time you both cherish. It is a gift that speaks volumes without saying a word. Gourmet gift basket If your significant other is a foodie, a gourmet gift basket is sure to delight. Fill it up with his favourite snacks, artisanal cheeses, premium chocolates and a bottle of wine or craft beer. You can even add a personal touch by including homemade treats or a handwritten note. It is a gift that caters to his taste buds, showing you paid attention to his preferences.

Experience-based gift Sometimes, the best gifts are not things but experiences you can share together. Consider gifting him an experience he will never forget, such as tickets to a concert or a weekend getaway. If he is adventurous, plan a hot air balloon ride, cooking class or a hiking trip. These shared moments will create lasting memories and strengthen your bond. High-quality headphones or earbuds For the music lover or tech enthusiast in your life, a pair of high-quality headphones or wireless earbuds is a game-changer. Brands such as Bose, Sony and Apple offer top-notch sound quality and noise-cancelling features that will elevate his listening experience. Whether he is working out, commuting or relaxing at home, he will definitely appreciate the upgrade.

Handwritten love letter Everything is dominated by digital communication these days, a handwritten love letter is a classic and deeply personal gift. Take the time to express your feelings, recount your favourite memories together and share your hopes for the future. Pair it with a small token, such as a framed photo or a piece of jewellery, to make it even more special. This gift is a heartfelt reminder of your love and commitment. Subscription box tailored to his interests Keep the love going all year long with a subscription box tailored to his hobbies. There is a subscription box for almost every interest. Each month, he will receive a curated package that feels like a little reminder of your thoughtfulness. It is a gift that keeps on giving and shows you know exactly what makes him happy.