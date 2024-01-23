$!Wander wisely

SETTING out on a trip, be it for fun or work, is like stepping into a thrilling escapade full of fresh experiences and discoveries. Yet, in the fast-paced world we live in, it is crucial to keep yourself updated on travel advisories, safety tips and health guidelines.

To help you plan your upcoming journey, we have gathered a selection of top-notch travel advisory websites providing thorough and current information.

Consular and Diplomatic Affairs Division (BKD)

The official source catering to Malaysian citizens is the Consular and Diplomatic Affairs Division (Bahagian Konsular dan Diplomatik or BKD) within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Malaysia.

This government platform provides details on travel warnings, visa prerequisites, consular services and pertinent information for diverse destinations.

It is advisable for Malaysian travellers to regularly consult this official website to ensure they have the latest and most precise information before making any international travel plans.

Locate and inform the Foreign Ministry of Malaysia (LIFE)

Additionally, it is essential to enrol in the LIFE system, also introduced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to bolster assistance for citizens during their travels.

This service guarantees that Malaysian nationals receive crucial information and prompt support from the government in case of emergencies, further ensuring a safer and more secure travel experience.

CDC travel health notices

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers a specialised travel section at cdc.gov/travel, providing essential health-related information, notices and recommendations tailored to specific destinations.

It is crucial to stay informed about vaccinations, health guidelines and potential health risks before setting out on your journey.