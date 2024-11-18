Wave to Earth announces KL leg of 0.03 world tour

SOUTH KOREAN indie music sensation Wave to Earth is set to perform in Malaysia on Jan 19 next year as part of its Wave to Earth 0.03 world tour.

The tour will kick off in Kuala Lumpur, followed by Tokyo, Hong Kong, Taipei, Bangkok and Singapore.

The band will immerse fans in an evening of atmospheric indie, heartfelt lyrics and the lush, jazz-infused soundscapes that have garnered a

loyal following worldwide.

Wave to Earth is a three-member band consisting of singer-songwriter Daniel Kim, drummer Dong Kyu Shin and bassist John Cha based in Seoul. The name “Wave to Earth” refers to the band’s desire to “become the new wave”. The band produces indie pop with lo-fi sound based on jazz drumming, creating a unique sense of the seasons and a dreamy atmosphere in the music.

Wave to Earth debuted with the single Wave in 2019, followed by EPs Wave 0.01 and Summer Flows 0.02. After joining the Wavy Seoul label, the band released its first full-length album in April 2023 titled 0.1 Flaws and All. Wave to Earth embarked on its first world tour Flaws and All with shows in US, Europe and Asia.

In September 2024, Wave to Earth released its latest album Play with Earth 0.03, which garnered widespread acclaim from listeners, debuting at fifth on Spotify’s Global Top Debut Album Chart. The band embarked on a 0.03 world tour with sold-out shows in North America, Europe, Asia and now, South East Asia.

Mastercard cardholders have special access for pre-sale tickets in Malaysia, starting on Nov 27. Live Nation members can secure tickets during the Love Nation pre-sale on Nov 28. Tickets to the public will be available on Nov 29.