Wizards’s Exclusive: Tomb Trawler

GET ready for a thrilling adventure with Wizards of the Coast (SEA) unveiling Tomb Trawler, an enchanting card set in the upcoming Magic: The Gathering expansion, Outlaws of Thunder Junction.

Wizards of the Coast is thrilled to offer an exclusive sneak peek at this card, encouraging fans to explore further into the captivating universe of Magic: The Gathering.

Tomb Trawler isn’t just any card, it promises to revolutionise the already celebrated card game, injecting fresh excitement and vitality.

Join in on the buzz by using the hashtag #MTGThunder across your social media platforms and remember to tag @MagicTheGathering.apac on Facebook. Brace yourself for an elevated magical experience and exhilaration.