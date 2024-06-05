World of Warcraft on consoles

RELEASED 20 years ago, Blizzard’s World of Warcraft has made over US$9.3 billion (RM44.3 billion) in revenue through its lifetime on PCs and Macs worldwide. Player count estimates for the game had roughly 120 million active players in the game, while around two million players are reportedly logging in every day.

Despite its success, the game has never appeared on consoles. According to World of Warcraft vice president and executive producer Holly Longdale recently, those at Blizzard still talk about the possibility of it happening.

“We’re gamers. I don’t think anything is out of the realm of possibility,” she added, giving hope to the possibility.

Longdale previously touched on the topic during last year’s BlizzCon 2023 gaming convention, calling the prospect of World of Warcraft on console “a complicated question”.

Two possibilities that is holding this back: First is the logistical mapping problem involving the shifting keyboard controls to a handheld console controller. The other is possibly linked with porting a PC game to multiple console platforms with different service providers.

In the same recent statements that were made, Longdale says that while they have three expansions coming for the game, “it would be very insincere to say” that they are not talking about a theoretical console version of the game.

Launching later this year, The War Within is the first of three World of Warcraft expansions announced at BlizzCon last November. It is part of the Worldsoul Saga that will celebrate the first 20 years of the game while setting new foundations for the game’s next two decades of life.