Zesty feasts

Explore the citrusy side of Lunar New Year with 10 flavourful orange creations

AS the Lunar New Year approaches, the vibrant and auspicious colour of orange takes centre stage in Chinese households. The colour symbolises good luck, prosperity and happiness, making oranges a popular choice during the festive season. Elevate your Chinese New Year feast with these 10 mouthwatering dishes that creatively incorporate oranges into various culinary delights, from appetisers to desserts. Let the citrusy zest of oranges add a burst of flavour and symbolic significance to your celebration. Orange-glazed chicken wings Kick off your Chinese New Year celebration with a burst of flavour by preparing succulent chicken wings glazed with a zesty orange sauce. The combination of sweet and tangy notes adds a festive twist to this classic appetiser, creating a perfect harmony of flavours that will have your guests reaching for more.

Citrus-infused fried rice Upgrade your traditional fried rice by incorporating freshly squeezed orange juice and zest. The citrusy aroma enhances the overall taste, creating a delightful and refreshing side dish that complements any main course. The vibrant colours of the citrus-infused fried rice add a touch of elegance to your festive table, making it a feast for both the eyes and the palate.

Orange ginger salmon Give your Lunar New Year feast a touch of elegance with a delectable orange and ginger-glazed salmon. The citrusy marinade not only adds a bright flavour but also complements the richness of the salmon, creating a harmonious dish that is sure to impress your guests. The subtle warmth of ginger enhances the overall complexity of these delightful seafood entrees.

Orange shrimp spring rolls Impress your guests with a light and refreshing appetiser by wrapping succulent shrimp, crisp vegetables and a hint of orange zest in delicate spring roll wrappers. Serve them with a citrus-infused dipping sauce for an extra burst of flavour. These orange shrimp spring rolls are not only delicious but also visually stunning, making them a perfect addition to your festive spread.

Citrus salad with candied walnuts Create a vibrant and refreshing salad by combining a mix of citrus fruits, such as oranges, grapefruits and mandarins. Top it off with candied walnuts for a delightful crunch, making it a perfect palate cleanser between courses. The citrus salad not only adds a burst of freshness but also introduces a variety of textures, making it a well-balanced and visually appealing dish.

Orange-glazed duck breast Elevate your Lunar New Year feast with a show-stopping dish — orange-glazed duck breast. The combination of the rich, succulent duck and the bright citrus glaze creates a tantalising flavour profile that will leave your guests wanting more. This dish is a perfect fusion of traditional flavours with a modern twist, making it a centrepiece for your festive celebration.

Orange-almond cake End your celebratory meal on a sweet note with a moist and flavourful orange and almond cake. The citrusy notes add a refreshing twist to this classic dessert, making it the perfect way to conclude your Chinese New Year feast. The almond flour contributes a nutty richness, creating a well-balanced and indulgent treat that will satisfy every sweet tooth at the table.

Mandarin orange sorbet Cool down your palate with a refreshing mandarin orange sorbet. This light and citrusy frozen treat makes for a delightful intermezzo during your festive feast, cleansing the palate for the next delectable course. The sorbet serves as a palate refresher, ensuring that each bite of your Lunar New Year dishes is as enjoyable as the first.

Orange blossom-infused tea Enhance your Lunar New Year celebration with a fragrant and soothing cup of orange blossom-infused tea. This aromatic beverage is a perfect way to relax and enjoy the festivities with family and friends. The delicate floral notes of orange blossom complement the citrusy zest, creating a comforting and symbolic drink for the occasion.