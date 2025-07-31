35-year-old earning SGD100k wants to leave SG for life in KL

A 35-year-old man is going viral after revealing he’s considering walking away from a stable job and six-figure salary in Singapore — all in pursuit of a fresh start in Malaysia.

In a heartfelt post on r/Malaysia, the man shared that he currently holds a secure position in Singapore’s education sector, earning about SGD100,000 (approximately RM350,000) a year. He is also married with three children.

But despite the stability, he admitted to feeling increasingly disillusioned with life across the Causeway.

“Of late, I have been feeling very jaded with life in Singapore and have been fantasizing of leaving,” he wrote.

The man explained that due to his strong family ties, relocating too far wasn’t an option — making Malaysia, especially Kuala Lumpur, his ideal next chapter.

“Because I am extremely close with my larger family nucleus, it feels like escaping to neighbouring countries is my best bet. KL feels like a sweet place to be, with opportunities likely far greater than anywhere else in Malaysia.”

ALSO READ: Filipino expat says she has no regrets relocating to M’sia

He ended his post by asking fellow Redditors whether anyone had ever “given up the Singapore dream” and if they had any regrets.

The post has since gained traction among Malaysians and Singaporeans alike — with many chiming in to share their experiences, advice, and even words of caution.

Another netizen, @signofdacreator, raised practical concerns: “My question is — are you a Malaysian citizen? It will be easier for you (and your kids) in Malaysia if you are.”

The commenter also acknowledged that while landing a job in Malaysia may be challenging, it’s not impossible:

“I’ve seen foreigners from various nationalities working here professionally. You’re close to us culturally, and if you’re qualified, you should be able to work here. But it’s true — all my friends who gave up their SGD salaries were Malaysians, so it was easier for them.”

One commenter, @Kuntato, offered a tongue-in-cheek take:

“Sounds like you just need a vacation. Maybe a two-week road trip in Malaysia? Just make sure to pump RON97 while you’re here though.”

But the user also urged caution about such a major life change:

“If your opinion still remains unchanged, consider retiring in Malaysia when your kids are fully independent. That way you can live off your savings and still get by with a Malaysian salary. Life-changing decisions like this should be discussed with your family. No harm in planning early.”