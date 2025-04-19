ROOM SERVICE in hotels, notorious for overpriced food and beverages, is often avoided by guests who don’t want to burn a hole in their pocket.

However, a British tourist recently claimed to have ordered the cheapest room service meal while staying at a hotel in Port Dickson.

Sharing his surprisingly affordable find on TikTok, @bradleyshow said the sandwich cost only RM7.90.

In the video, he was seen ordering two sandwich sets, each accompanied by French fries and two dipping sauces.

Reviewing the food, the tourist described the French fries as “crispy” and noted that the sandwich was “pretty big”, showing its layers filled with meat slices and lettuce.

Netizens were in disbelief, doubting his claims and assumed he may have gotten the price wrong.

“I believe they probably charged you wrongly. A roadside burger would cost more than that,” one user commented.

“That is very cheap for hotel food. That looks like a club sandwich, which usually costs around RM25–RM30,” another remarked.

“Unbelievable – one portion of meat and two vegetable portions in economy rice in Kuching cost at least RM7–RM8,” a netizen chimed in.

To clear up doubts after a commenter expressed scepticism, the tourist posted another TikTok video showing the menu, zooming in on the listing, confirming the sandwich was indeed priced at RM7.90.

“Even I, as a local, couldn’t believe it was that cheap. There’s hardly any room service food priced like that,” one user pointed out.