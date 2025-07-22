Buffalo freed from tractor wheel in Thailand

A curious buffalo in Thailand found itself in a rather tight spot recently when its head became lodged inside an old tractor wheel. The unusual predicament was discovered by a farming family who heard a commotion coming from their barn.

Emergency workers, assisted by neighbours, successfully freed the animal from its peculiar “prison” after a two-hour ordeal.

According to Matichon, the rescue team ultimately had to use a power tool to cut the sturdy wheel to liberate the buffalo.

The incident occurred on Sunday, July 20, when emergency services were alerted to the situation. Photographs circulating show the buffalo lying on hay, looking somewhat sheepish, reminiscent of a child caught with their hand in the cookie jar.

The farmer’s wife explained that her husband had recently removed the wheel and placed it in the storage area where hay was kept.

The couple only realised one of their buffaloes was in trouble when they heard loud noises from the facility. Upon investigation, they found their two-year-old cow struggling, its horns preventing it from pulling its head free.

Initially, the couple called on neighbours for assistance, but even with extra hands, the buffalo remained stuck.

After two hours of fruitless attempts, the animal became exhausted. The family then contacted emergency workers, who arrived equipped with power tools. Within just 20 minutes, the team managed to cut the wheel and release the buffalo. Apart from a few minor scrapes, the animal appeared unharmed.