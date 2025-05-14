A cashier working at a shop near Putrajaya recently claimed to have nearly been robbed by two foreign men who allegedly feigned ignorance about the appearance of Malaysian Ringgit banknotes.

“Anyone working as a cashier or whose job involves handling money, please do not entertain foreigners asking you to show what Ringgit banknotes look like. It is too dangerous,“ he alleged in a TikTok post, also claiming the two men tried to bewitch (pukau) him.

In the TikTok video, he said that one of the foreigners had picked up an RM2 ice cream but claimed he did not know which Ringgit note to use for the purchase. He then showed the cashier his wallet, which only contained RM1, RM5, and RM10 notes.

The foreign man then asked the cashier to take the amount needed for the ice cream and asked him to explain which colour belonged to which Ringgit note.

The video showed the two men interacting with the cashier, with one of them—wearing a dark-coloured collared shirt and a cap—standing next to the cashier behind the counter.

After that, the man asked the cashier to show what RM50 and RM100 notes looked like. While the cashier was about to show him, the other foreign man allegedly moved behind the counter.

“After I showed him the banknotes, he said he wanted to see all the RM50 notes. His hand was going into the cash register.

“I was angry at the time and smacked his hand away. I almost punched him,“ the cashier wrote in the video caption.

The cashier was further infuriated when the man allegedly mentioned his religion repeatedly, prompting the cashier to warn him about the shop’s surveillance camera.

After that, the cashier pointed to what was believed to be the surveillance camera, and the man in the dark-coloured shirt proceeded to exit the shop with the other customer.

Before finally leaving, the man in the dark shirt asked the cashier to step away from the counter and show him the way to the nearest money exchange stand.

“If you noticed, after he left, he kept trying to get me to leave the counter — four or five times — to show him where the nearest money exchange stand was. That was when I started scolding him,” the cashier further alleged in the comments section.

Many others claimed to have experienced similar encounters, while some advised the cashier to be firmer in setting boundaries with customers.

One user claimed the men were not attempting to bewitch (pukau) the cashier, but rather suggested they might have been wearing a type of perfume designed to induce headaches and distract his focus.

“You should have told them to look up the Ringgit banknote colours online. No need to entertain them further,“ one commenter advised.

“No one should be entering the cashier area like this. Lodge a police report. This is very dangerous,” another user urged.

“I experienced the same thing while working at my father’s shop. Two foreigners asked me about the banknote colours. When I was about to open the cash register, I realised what was happening and told them not to touch my money—loudly. They got angry and left,” recalled another commenter.