E-hailing driver allegedly asks passenger to cancel ride due to low fare

E-HAILING services are meant to offer convenience and efficiency, but for some passengers, the experience can be far from smooth.

A Malaysian woman recently shared her experience dealing with an e-hailing driver who allegedly refused to accept her booking due to a fare dispute.

Posted on Threads, a screenshot of the conversation between the woman and the driver showed that he complained about the RM7 fare being “too cheap”.

The driver allegedly further justified his reasoning – pointing out the four-kilometre ride, even comparing the fare to another e-hailing company that charged passengers more for the same distance.

The woman then pointed out that she did not set the fare and asked why he didn’t simply cancel the booking.

“How problematic. You’re looking for work and yet you complain so much,” she told the driver.

In the end, she had no choice but to cancel the booking herself. She further alleged that the driver wanted her to cancel the ride because she had the “option” to do so.

“I asked him, why were you still heading towards me if you wanted me to cancel the ride?” she added.

The post sparked a wider conversation online about the growing number of complaints involving e-hailing drivers.

“I was scolded by e-hailing drivers a couple of times for booking a trip from Kuala Lumpur International Airport to my home. Isn’t that the whole point of e-hailing services? They even asked me to pay extra for toll fees. I was confused,” one user said.

“I, too, had an experience where a driver refused to pick me up but didn’t want to cancel the ride either. I didn’t cancel it and immediately reported him to the platform’s customer service,” another shared.