India-ASEAN cultural harmony event highlights deep regional ties

KUALA LUMPUR: Cultural exchanges play a crucial role in strengthening people-to-people ties and fostering mutual understanding between India and ASEAN.

High Commissioner of India to Malaysia B.N. Reddy emphasised this point during the ‘Celebrating India-ASEAN Cultural Harmony’ event organised by multiple cultural organisations.

“India-ASEAN as well as India-Malaysia share a comprehensive strategic partnership, and under Malaysia’s chairmanship of ASEAN, this celebration further underscores the deeply cherished ties between our two regions,” he said.

Reddy highlighted the long-standing civilisational links between India and the ASEAN region through such cultural initiatives.

He extended appreciation to the Indian diaspora in Malaysia for their role in promoting and preserving Indian culture and traditions.

The commissioner specifically commended Bharat Club Kuala Lumpur for its contributions over the past five decades.

The cultural programme featured diverse performances including a Joget dance from Malaysia and a Coconut dance from Cambodia.

Other highlights included the Bamboo dance performed across ASEAN and India’s Northeast, along with a retelling of the Ramayana.

A vibrant costume showcase celebrating India’s diversity also formed part of the evening’s festivities.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) M. Kulasegaran served as the chief guest of honour for the event.

He congratulated the organisers for the colourful showcase of cultural harmony between the regions.

More than six hundred guests attended the event, including ASEAN Heads of Mission and members of the diplomatic community.

Senior Malaysian officials and business representatives were also present at the cultural gathering. – Bernama