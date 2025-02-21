A motorcyclist has been called a hero after risking his life to remove a discarded tyre from a busy highway, preventing what could have been a devastating accident.

Dashcam footage of the incident shows the man stopping his motorcycle on the emergency lane before sprinting into oncoming traffic to retrieve the tyre, which was dangerously positioned in the second lane.

ALSO READ: “Hit lah, hit!” – Man jumps in front of cars on North-South Expressway, sparks outrage among motorists

Without hesitation, he dashed forward, grabbed the tyre, and rushed back to safety.

Once back on the emergency lane, he placed the tyre by the roadside and signaled to passing vehicles, reassuring drivers that the danger had been removed.

His courageous act has since gone viral on TikTok, where user mzar5818 shared the video.

The clip has garnered over 157,700 views, 8,400 likes and hundreds of comments praising the motorcyclist’s selflessness.

“May the traffic lights you pass always be green, your pocket never run dry, your motorbike never hit a pothole, your phone’s battery always be full and may you always be blessed with abundance,” one netizen called BukanSyafiq commented.

“Because of his act of removing the tyre, many road users’ lives were saved,” Mohd Amin wrote.

Many netizens expressed admiration.

“The rider removed the tyre from the road, the dashcam owner slowed down their vehicle, and the car in the right lane turned on its hazard lights—both to warn those behind and as a sign of appreciation. A beautiful moment,” qwerty remarked.

His quick-thinking actions have turned him into an internet sensation, proving that true heroes can emerge from everyday moments.