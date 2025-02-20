MOTORISTS traveling on the North-South Expressway near the Tapah R&R were left stunned when a man was spotted standing in the middle of the highway, deliberately throwing himself at passing vehicles.

TikTok user Ozzey Fdez shared a video of the alarming incident, showing the man blocking a car ahead of her before attempting to jump before her own vehicle as she passed.

ALSO READ: Alleged drunk driver tries to bully woman for honking—but her mum has the last word

“He jumped in front of our car and others in the middle of the highway,” she wrote.

Fortunately, she managed to avoid him and drove away safely.

The incident has sparked concern among road users, with some suspecting the man could be attempting an insurance scam.

One netizen called rehanropg3b commented: “When I passed by there yesterday, he was already at the side of the road, but he was still the same... trying to run into the middle of the road. And not far ahead, there was a group of bikers gathered.”

Wnndyh_ wrote, “Yes, last night while we were riding our motorcycles, we saw him blocking vehicles while saying, ‘Go ahead, hit me.’

We stopped at the Behrang R&R and immediately reported it to the PLUS hotline.

“He’s endangering other road users.”

“An attempt at insurance fraud,” Belial_Atrocious commented.