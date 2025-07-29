Fire destroys 60-year-old Kota Kinabalu community hall

A devastating fire has completely gutted the iconic Kota Kinabalu Community Hall, bringing an end to six decades of the building’s service to the local community.

According to The Borneo Post, the historic venue, which has stood for 60 years along Jalan Dewan, in the state capital was engulfed in flames during the early hours of Tuesday morning at approximately 12.30am, the video of it which has since gone viral.

Emergency services from three fire stations – Kota Kinabalu, Lintas, and Penampang – responded swiftly to the incident after receiving the distress call at 12.44am, according to Kota Kinabalu Fire and Rescue Station chief Ordine Gilu.

Firefighting teams worked tirelessly for over two hours before successfully bringing the blaze under control at 2.41am, with operations concluding at 3.33am.

“Both the main hall structure and storage facility have been completely destroyed. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries or fatalities,“ Gilu confirmed to the East Malaysian daily.

Authorities are currently investigating the fire’s origin and calculating the extent of financial damage caused by the incident.

The community hall served as a cornerstone of Kota Kinabalu’s cultural and civic life since the city’s post-independence era, hosting numerous official ceremonies, artistic performances, and public gatherings throughout its operational years.

Local arts and cultural advocates have described the loss as devastating for the community’s heritage and creative sector.

Reports indicate that renovation works were planned for the facility in phases, though these improvements had not yet commenced when the fire occurred.

Nearby resident Lim Seng Fook, aged 74, witnessed the destruction firsthand and expressed his devastation: “Seeing the hall ablaze was deeply shocking. This wasn’t merely a structure – it represented decades of our city’s heritage and collective memories.”

The incident has cast uncertainty over the upcoming National Month, Sabah Day and 2025 Flag-Raising Campaign launch, originally scheduled to take place at the venue on August 1. Officials have yet to announce alternative arrangements for the event.