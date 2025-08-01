Food delivery rider saves cat with CPR after accident

IF you’re a cat lover, prepare to be moved as this heartwarming story from Thailand is sure to melt your heart.

In a viral TikTok video posted by @pluem_sora, a food delivery rider is seen on the ground with teary eyes and shaky hands, performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a fluffy grey cat that appeared to be unconscious.

The incident unfolded when the rider accidentally ran over the cat. His compassion and quick thinking prompted him to stop his delivery job, get down on his knees, to try and save the tiny, lifeless creature.

The video shows the rider pushing firmly on the cat’s chest in an effort to revive it, even resorting to mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. His obvious concern and determination were evident as he worked desperately to bring the animal back.

Towards the end of the video, a glimmer of hope appears as the cat’s legs twitch, signalling a small movement.

Concerned netizens flooded the comment section asking for updates, and the rider himself replied, reassuring everyone that the cat was rushed to a veterinarian and is now safe after receiving medical care.

One user commented, “The cat is very lucky to have been saved immediately. If I were the owner, I would surely show my gratitude to the rider with a token of appreciation.”

This emotional act of kindness has left many internet users praising the rider’s compassion and quick actions, reminding us of the power of kindness and the unexpected connections we can make through small acts of care.