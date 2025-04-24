FOOD stalls are a common in Malaysia, often found in busy areas and sometimes even along the roadside. However, these stalls must obtain a valid licence and permit before operating at the specific location.

One food vendor in Gombak recently expressed his disappointment after barrier fences were constructed in the area where his stall is located – between the street and the pedestrian walkway.

However, his views on the matter were not well-received online.

Taking to TikTok, the fried chicken seller claimed he had faced difficulties obtaining a permit and a licence for his stall.

He also explained that he did not harbour any negative feelings towards the installation of the barriers but insisted that he would continue running his business in the same location.

The video shows the area where his stall was previously situated, now turned into a construction site for the barrier installation.

“Such is my fate. Since the start of the fasting month, I’ve been unable to sell anything. The area was sealed off, and now barricades are being put up.

“Where else can I go?” he captioned the video.

Netizens, however, were not on the same page as the vendor, criticising him for not understanding the importance of zoning laws.

Many pointed out that local authorities typically do not approve of food stalls being set up on pedestrian walkways.

“You should rent a proper space, then you can apply for a licence and permit – not run a business where people are meant to walk,” one user commented.

“Your application was likely rejected because your stall was on the sidewalk. Traffic congestion in the area may also have been a factor. Don’t blame the local authorities,” another advised.

“You’re not the first to operate a business there. People are upset because it causes traffic jams,” another user added.