Frustrated commuters vent as MRT Kajang Line glitch disrupts morning rush hour

THOUSANDS of commuters were left stranded and frustrated this morning following a disruption on the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Kajang Line, which brought services to a halt during morning rush hours.

The technical glitch, which occurred around 7:35am at the Taman Mutiara station, caused trains to come to a standstill, leaving passengers either stuck inside non-moving trains or queuing in long lines at crowded platforms.

Netizens took to social media to vent their frustration, with many highlighting not only the delays but also the lack of clear communication from RapidKL.

Commuters expressed confusion and concern over the inaudibility and vagueness of the station announcements during the disruption.

“Whenever there’s a breakdown or any technical issue, the announcements are barely audible.

“We can’t even understand what’s being said, but when it comes to advertisements, the sound is loud and crystal clear,” complained Munirah Sobri in a Threads post.

Several passengers criticised the public transport operator for not providing estimated recovery times, making it difficult for them to seek alternative transport options in time.

Afifah Norsilan, who was stranded at MRT Sri Raya station from 7.50am, said she eventually called her husband for assistance after the train remained motionless until 8.15am.

“He arrived in 10 minutes and I managed to reach the office by 8.45am. If they had made an early and proper announcement, a lot of people could have saved time and made alternative arrangements,” she said.

Another commuter, Amaluddin Azman, said he had taken a 45-minute nap on the train, only to wake up and find himself still at MRT Kajang station. “Worst day ever,” he said bluntly.

Many are calling for RapidKL to improve its communication system and offer timely updates during service interruptions to avoid similar chaos in the future.

Hours later, Rapid KL released a statement confirming that train operations had resumed at 8.32am.