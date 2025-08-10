Genting Road Rage: Two drivers fight during downhill journey

A dangerous road rage incident on Genting Highlands’ winding downhill route has sparked concern after footage emerged on social media platform Threads.

User @gilerkentangofficial documented the alarming confrontation between drivers of a Proton Satria Neo and Honda City as they descended the popular Pahang hill station.

The footage reveals a series of dangerous maneuvers as both vehicles engaged in aggressive driving behaviors.

The Honda City operator initially passed the Proton before repeatedly applying brakes in an apparent attempt to antagonise the other driver.

The risky behavior created hazardous conditions for other motorists, with several vehicles forced to make unsafe overtaking maneuvers to avoid the feuding pair. The situation intensified when both cars nearly collided with an oncoming Mini Cooper traveling at high speed.

Eventually, both drivers pulled to the roadside where their dispute escalated into physical violence. Intervention from other individuals present helped prevent the altercation from worsening significantly.

The incident resulted in minor injuries to both parties and visible damage to their respective vehicles.

Without additional context about the initial cause of the dispute, netizens have been left to theorize about what triggered the dangerous encounter, while other called on the authorities to take action against both drivers.