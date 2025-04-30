WHAT was supposed to be a satisfying street food breakfast ended in disbelief for one Malaysian, after discovering his ayam gunting was mostly just fried coating with barely any meat inside.

TikTok user @nikamirs shared a video that has since gone viral, showing the moment he pulled apart his ayam gunting only to find a near-empty shell.

The once-promising golden-brown treat turned out to be “just battered expectations,” as the crispy coating peeled away to reveal a shockingly small piece of chicken.

“Got scammed early in the morning,” he wrote in the caption.

He wasn’t the only one feeling let down. His friend, who also bought ayam gunting from the same stall, was visibly stunned after realizing she too had been served a nearly meatless meal.

The humorous video didn’t just highlight the food fail — it struck a chord with Malaysian netizens, who flooded the comments with cheeky takes.

One user called MsLilyy commented: “Sadder than an oxygen curry puff.”

“Even ayam gunting wears baggy outfits now,” iffahbtrsyia joked.