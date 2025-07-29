Grab driver vs foreign passenger over change dispute goes viral

A video of a passenger refusing to provide small change for his RM50 note to pay off his Grab driver has gone viral on Reddit.

The dispute, led to a shouting match between the passenger and the Grab driver who didn’t have any small change to give back to the man.

“What is so hard for you to go down and grab some small change from the shop,“ the Grab driver said.

“It is your job to change and give me my change,“ said the passenger who is reportedly a foreign national.

The Grab driver eventually filed a report to Grab where he was told not to argue with the man further and mentioned a way to settle the dispute.

Thankfully, the situation was resolved and the Grab driver told the passenger to get out of his car.

The video sparked a conversation about whether Grab drivers should have small change prepared for their passengers or whether passengers should have the courtesy to grab small change to pay off their Grab driver.

User @Crazy_Ad_4921 said the driver maybe couldn’t stop his car and go down to grab small change.

“Maybe he felt scared his car would be stolen. Maybe he’s scared the money is fake. The driver should have prepared loose change and the passenger didn’t need to act like a diva,“ he said.

@PaleontologistThin27 said both should grab small change.

“If I’m the driver, I sure won’t be leaving a stranger alone in my car,“ he said.

@launchuntoi said there isn’t a concrete procedure as he feels its a give and take situation. “There are times where business shop owners request for him to change and there are times when they would go do that.

“In this case, both don’t want to give in, so we have to see which party will be more at loss for wasting time,“ he said.

@HeroVax said “I took a taxi. I only had big bills. But the driver doesn’t have change. So I said, can you keep running the meter while I go to the shop to change it. Then I came back and paid my due.

“There’s nothing wrong with making people’s lives easier. I don’t know why this cameraman guy doesn’t just back off.”

@solblurgh simply said, “Online transfer je lah.”

@RussoBong gave a mixed opinion and said Grab drivers should be ready in case customers want to pay cash. But for safety reasons, Grab might encourage them to not carry so much cash too.

On the flip side, the passenger could be a bit more accommodating to try and see if there is a shop nearby where he can change.

He said the world would be a better place if everyone just tried to get along better but suspected the driver to be more at fault as he gave false info to the Grab support.

He hoped it wasn’t a case of racism against the passenger but said we don’t know what happened before the recording started.

@SnooOranges6925 said that drivers are not an ATM machine and they might not have small change at times.

“As a passenger it’s only right if you carry small notes. As passengers we have to do our part. How many big notes can a driver handle?,“ he added.