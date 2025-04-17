WE’VE all encountered that friend who always seems to have a financial emergency — a run without shoes, transport money, or an overdue bill. At first, lending money feels like an act of kindness. But what happens when it becomes a habit — with no intention of paying back?

That’s the frustration one Malaysian man, @Mohdhafidz711, shared in a now-viral post on X (formerly Twitter), where he revealed years of being taken advantage of by friends and exes who borrowed money and never returned it.

ALSO READ: S’porean woman allegedly ghosts Johor cookie supplier, leaves behind over RM3k unpaid debt

In the post, he shared a familiar exchange with a friend asking to borrow RM100 for shoes ahead of a 2.4km run. His blunt reply showed he’d reached his limit.

“No. You haven’t even paid me back from the last time. Or the time before that,” his reply read.

For many, a RM100 loan might seem minor. But for Mohdhafidz, it was the last straw after years of being used.

“Is my whole life just going to be about being friends with people who want my money? Seriously, I’m tired,” he wrote.

“Been friends for years, and never once paid me back. Every time I ask, it’s the same excuses and then they tell me I wasn’t sincere in helping. I’m done. The same thing keeps happening.”

He went on to describe how over time, friends and partners had borrowed large sums with little intention of repaying.

One ex allegedly took RM8,000 and disappeared after their breakup. Another borrowed RM15,000 and only returned it after he threatened legal action. In a particularly shocking case, a friend cried and begged to borrow RM30,000 for a wedding.

The post quickly resonated with thousands online, with many sharing similar experiences.

One netizen called @haziqhfz commented: “That’s right, bro. You’ve got to be firm and know how to say no. Otherwise, people will just keep walking all over you.”

“I’ve had friends like this too — the best way to deal with it is to not even read their messages. Just mute or hide the chat,” Katama suggested.