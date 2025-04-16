A Singaporean woman has been accused of vanishing without fully paying for a large cookie order from a Malaysian supplier, leaving the person in charge with an outstanding debt of over RM3,000.

The supplier, surnamed Zheng, shared her story with Shin Min Daily News, revealing that the customer — known only as Chen — placed an order worth S$1,823.10 (around RM6,118) on December 26, 2024.

The order included a festive assortment such as fried arrowhead chips, cashew cookies and pineapple tarts, which were delivered to an industrial area in Mandai Gardens, Singapore.

Just days later, on December 29, Chen placed a second order valued at S$104.60 (around RM351). Despite the total coming up to over RM6,400, she only paid around S$1,000 (RM3,355), leaving a balance of S$927.70 (RM3,112) unpaid.

Zheng said she had followed up with Chen, who responded on January 15 promising to come to Kulai, Johor personally to settle the remaining amount and “bring some food along” as well.

“Though I tried calling and texting multiple times, along with warning Chen that I would go to the police, I still couldn’t recover the money. Thus, I filed a police report in Singapore on April 1,” she said.

Initially hopeful, Zheng waited for Chen’s arrival, but it never happened. A follow-up message on January 28 also went unanswered.

“I tried contacting her using another number, but she didn’t answer, probably because she saw it was a Malaysian number. It wasn’t until February 7 when I realised she had blocked my number,” she added.

To make matters worse, Zheng later discovered that Chen had allegedly resold the cookies to third parties, despite not fully paying for them.

“I’m not the business owner, I’m just the person in charge (of supplying the cookies). Now I have to bear RM3,000 in unpaid debt. I just want to get in touch with her and ask her to pay,” she said.