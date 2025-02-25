AS Malaysians, many of us can speak Bahasa Melayu, English, and our respective mother tongues.

But one woman recently left both her customers and Malaysian netizens in awe with her impressive fluency in Mandarin.

In a now-viral two-minute video posted on X by @bckupacc99, a shopper shared her experience of waiting in line for nearly 15 minutes as a cashier assisted five Chinese tourists who couldn’t speak English.

To her surprise, the cashier—an Indian woman—handled the situation effortlessly, speaking fluent Mandarin while patiently answering the flood of questions from the tourists.

She was so impressed that she suggested the management of Speedmart reward the cashier with an additional allowance, highlighting three key reasons: fluent in Mandarin, patient in dealing with customers, and maintained a pleasant smile despite the challenge.

