IOI City Mall turns car park into Friday prayer space

AS a Muslim-majority country, Friday prayers hold deep significance in Malaysia, and IOI City Mall in Putrajaya has found a unique way to accommodate this weekly religious obligation.

In what has become something of a tradition, the mall converts part of its parking area into a prayer space every Friday. A recent Threads post by @_taufiqf highlighted the scene, showing hundreds of Muslim men gathered at the car park to perform their Friday prayers.

“The existing surau is already quite spacious. But on Fridays, they reserve parking lots to be used as a space for Friday prayers. It’s really convenient—no need to leave the mall,” he shared.

Responding to questions about the legality of holding prayers outside a mosque or surau, @erna.is.my.name clarified that the mall management had obtained official approval from the Islamic Affairs Department as of September last year.

@helmystagram added that the designated parking area is closed off and cleaned early in the morning as part of preparations for the midday prayer.

The move has received praise from netizens, who applauded it as a thoughtful and practical initiative that enhances convenience for Muslim shoppers and reflects strong community engagement.

Many described it as a “healthy strategy” that not only supports religious practice but also encourages continued patronage of the mall.