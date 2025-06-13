A 49-year-old banker from Johor turned multi-millionaire overnight after winning a staggering RM10.38 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 — all thanks to a “godsend” number that appeared during a Wesak Day offering.

The long-time Toto player struck gold on 8 June 2025 after combining his identity card number with the mysterious number revealed from a lucky incense he burned during prayers at a Buddhist temple.

“I bought a lucky number incense which can display some lucky numbers when burned. So I bet on the lucky numbers combining with my identity card numbers to form the pair of winning numbers – ‘3866 & 5899’,“ he said when claiming his prize at the STM Lottery head office in Kuala Lumpur.

“I bet on the same pair of numbers for six draws and they actually helped me to win the jackpot!” he added.

Despite pocketing RM10,382,079.25 through a System 4 ticket — plus another RM672 in System Play bonus — the humble banker said he’s not quitting his job just yet.

“I would continue to work and I have planned to travel the world with my wife making unforgettable memories,“ he shared.

Just days before the banker’s win, 110 punters from KL, Selangor, and Sarawak struck gold too — sharing over RM28 million from the RM34.5 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1, all with i-System tickets.