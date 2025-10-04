FOR some, marriage means double the bills — for this man, it meant hitting the jackpot!

For one lucky husband in Penang, celebrating his wedding anniversary turned out to be more than just a romantic gesture — it became a golden ticket to a life-changing win.

A 53-year-old general practitioner struck it big after winning RM11.77 million from the Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on March 29 — just after marking his wedding anniversary with a candlelight dinner.

The doctor revealed that his winning pair of numbers, “4486 & 5704,” came straight from the receipt number at the restaurant where he and his wife dined.

“These pretty numbers caught my attention after I paid the bill for our candlelight dinner,” he shared.

“I truly understand now why the Cantonese say that if you love your wife, you will become rich.”

He collected the prize together with his wife, and was very thankful for a wonderful anniversary present.

Grateful for his windfall, the doctor said he plans to share part of the winnings with his siblings and set aside the rest for his children’s future.

He had purchased a System 3 ticket, which earned him RM11,768,682.70 along with a System Play bonus of RM336.

The remaining jackpot, worth RM219,975.30, went to an i-System winner from Sarawak.