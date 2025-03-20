AS Malaysians gear up for Raya, an unexpected shopping hotspot has emerged—Kajang Prison! A store inside the prison, Galeri Produk My Pride, has been selling a wide range of Raya kuih handcrafted by inmates.

In fact, the treats have gained such popularity that they have completely sold out, forcing a temporary halt in sales to allow for restocking.

On March 19, a Malaysian woman, @withsiti888, shared in a viral TikTok post that she stopped by Kajang Prison on her way back to Johor to purchase some Raya kuih, only to find them sold out.

She also posted a screenshot of a police officer holding a sign, which read:

“Dear valued customers, the sale of Raya cookies will be temporarily halted to allow for restocking.”

The notice also advised customers to follow Galeri Produk My Pride on social media for updates.

ALSO READ: Prisons Dept targets RM2.2m in sale of Raya cookies during Ramadan

@withsiti888 mentioned in the comments that many others had driven there hoping to buy the kuih, only to make a U-turn home after realising they were out of stock.

Her post quickly gained traction, with many Malaysians sharing their positive experiences with the kuih sold at Kajang Prison:

@its_annnnnc: “Haha, I already spent RM300++ there! Their stuff is so good! You guys should buy more, especially the tempe chips—super delicious! And their donuts are so soft and fluffy!”

@seven7istujuh: “I bought them last week—the cookies are really delicious! The prices are super affordable too, around RM20+ per jar, depending on the type of cookie.”

@Kobis93: “Seriously, the tempe chips are crazy delicious! I bought five packs thinking I’d save them for Raya, but next thing I know, only the empty containers are left. All because I wanted to ‘just taste a little’ during moreh!”

READ MORE: Kuih vendors have to hike prices up to 25% this Raya

Many also thanked @withsiti888 for sharing the update, preventing others from making the trip only to leave empty-handed.