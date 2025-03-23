KUALA Terengganu has been ranked as the sixth most affordable Asian travel destination for spring 2025, making it the only Malaysian city to feature on Agoda’s latest list of budget-friendly spots.

“A coastal gem, Kuala Terengganu boasts beautiful beaches, traditional crafts, and lively markets. Visitors can explore the city’s iconic Crystal Mosque or take a boat ride to the nearby Redang Island for snorkeling and diving.

“The city’s rich cultural heritage, including its batik-making traditions, offers a unique experience for travelers.” Agoda stated in a press release.

According to Agoda’s findings, the average hotel room rate in Kuala Terengganu stands at USD48 (approx. RM212) per night.

This places it just USD2 (approx. RM9) above Bacolod, Philippines, which ranked fifth on the list.

Vietnam’s Phong Nha secured the top spot as the most affordable travel destination this spring, with an average room rate of USD28 (approx. RM124) per night.

Agoda compiled the rankings by analysing the average room rates of the top 20 destinations per market, based on accommodation bookings.

The data was drawn from bookings made in January and February 2025 for stays between April 1 and May 31, 2025.

The full rankings are as follows:

Phong Nha, Vietnam – RM124/night

Tirupati, India – RM150/night

Hat Yai, Thailand – RM177/night

Padang, Indonesia – RM177/night

Bacolod, Philippines – RM203/night

Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia – RM212/night

Gimpo, South Korea – RM292/night

Narita, Japan – RM314/night

Pingtung, Taiwan – RM349/night