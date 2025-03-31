A recent Tik Tok video showing an influencer flaunting her wealth by heading to a jewelry shop to purchase not several grams of gold but a whooping 15kg has not sat well with netizens recently.

The video posted by Tik Tok user @ayunieso24 on Saturday has since garnered over 2.7 million views, over 44.3k likes and over 2.8k comments, with a majority of netizens doubting the source of her wealth.

The 92-second video captures Ayunie and her husband wheeling in a huge luggage bag containing stacks of cash neatly packed.

Speaking to the jewelry store salesperson, the influencer highlighted her intent and seriousness in making the purchase.

She further explains that her decision to buy gold in bulk stems from the recent surge in gold prices.

Ayunie said by making a huge investment now, she would be able to avoid a potential increasing price for gold in the future.

However, Ayunie was only allowed to purchase 6kg of gold by the salesperson during the visit.

As such, Ayunie plans to purchase the remaining 9kg for the following day. According to some netizens, it is learnt that Ayunie’s initial purchase of 6kg costs roughly RM2.5 million.

Netizens though were not impressed with her antics, .

Tik Tok user Zam Zam Allakazam commented: “LHDN would love to take a look at this (video).”, in reference to recent reports of influencers who have failed to file in their taxes despite earning massive income.

Another Tik Tok user Cupapi Munyanyo said: “Hopefully the authorities are able to investigate influencers and founders that spend lavishly, when sales from their products are not necessarily great. Something is fishy.

In response to the comment, Ayunie told the netizen not to worry as she is not involved in money laundering.