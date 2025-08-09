Local rendang business hits record RM1.8mil sales in under 2 minutes

LOCAL entrepreneur Khairul Aming has once again set a new record with the launch of his latest product, Rendang Nyet, achieving RM1.8 million in sales in less than two minutes following the release of the instant food item.

This new milestone showed Khairul Aming’s status as one of Malaysia’s most influential digital entrepreneurs in the instant food industry.

According to mStar, the Kelantanese businessman sold 100,000 packets of Rendang Nyet on Friday night (August 8).

Each packet of Rendang Nyet is priced at RM17.99. For this launch, Khairul promoted the product in a bundle of five packets.

In the first 30 seconds, 70,000 units were sold, while the remaining 30,000 packets were snapped up within the next 48 seconds.

Khairul’s first meat-based instant food product, Dendeng Nyet, previously recorded RM1.2 million in sales within three minutes and 39 seconds when it was launched in February 2024.

As part of the latest product promotion, Khairul also announced a special giveaway for the first five individuals who successfully purchased Rendang Nyet. The winners will receive a holiday to New Zealand this coming October.

Each winner will be allowed to bring one companion, bringing the total number of travellers to ten.

According to Sinar Harian, Khairul also thanked his team, who worked tirelessly to develop the new product over the past year.

He reportedly stated that the team had worked day and night without taking any leaves throughout the year to ensure that Rendang Nyet met customers’ expectations and quality standards.