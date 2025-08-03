NOW that the school term has commenced, parents rush to prepare essentials for their children’s education, among which include school books, and to ensure these books are kept in a decent condition, they would be typically wrapped with plastic.

A local woman’s resourcefulness recently earned online praise after she reused some old plastic to wrap her child’s school books.

In a TikTok clip by @chentaharis93, the video showed her reusing some clear plastic, although it looked wrinkled, to wrap the books in.

Her child was also seen helping her out with the wrapping.

The video gained traction, with many commending the mother’s resourcefulness.

Many also shared how they have wrapped their own or their children’s school books with plastic scraps.

“This is great! She is reducing her plastic consumption and utilising her creativity or survival skills using whatever is around her,” a netizen remarked.

“Back then, my mother used to wrap my school books with the plastic packaging for rice which was quite durable. I used the part with the logo on it, while my embarrassed brother used the clearer parts,” a user said.

“My mother used a plastic tablecloth to wrap my school books. She bought those by the meter and my living room would be covered in plastic,” another user reminisced.