MANY people have different priorities on what or where they prefer to spend their money, even if it is perplexing to some.

A woman wondered how individuals earning a salary of RM2,000 to RM3,000 drink expensive teas and coffees everyday however her question only sparked online backlash.

“I earn a considerably comfortable salary and would not even dare spend more than RM10 for just a cup of tea.

“Maybe it is because of (their) mindset?” she said in her post on Threads.

Most replies to her post mainly boiled down to the principle of “minding one’s own finances” instead of looking at how others spend their money, also criticising her for judging others on how they spend their hard-earned money.

“If your intention is just to discuss how others manage to buy coffee daily, then that’s fine but your post comes across as if having a lower income means they don’t deserve to enjoy or reward themselves,” a user remarked.

“How about we cultivate this mindset of letting them spend their money how they like as long as they do not disrupt other people’s lives?” a netizen advised.

Meanwhile, many others justified the purchases as a “self-reward” to get through the day, while some believe those who earn that much can afford expensive beverages because they do not have any major financial commitments.

“Maybe these people do not have to pay for a car. When I did not have to pay for a car, I often ate in expensive places.

“Now that I own a car, I swear my spending is limited,” a user said.