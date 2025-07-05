Sabah floods: 647 remain sheltered in Sook, Beaufort

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 647 flood evacuees from 204 families in Sabah are still being sheltered at four relief centres as of this morning.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said 325 people from 103 families are housed at two temporary relief centres in the Sook district - 208 at Dewan Sekolah Kebangsaan Pekan Keningau 2, and 117 at the Dewan Kampung Ansip Tengah.

In Beaufort, 287 people from 88 families are being accommodated at the permanent relief centre (PPK) in Selagon, while 35 evacuees from 13 families are being housed at the Dewan Residensi PR1MA Woorford Estate.

“A total of 19 villages are still affected by the floods - nine in Sook and 10 in Beaufort,” read the statement.