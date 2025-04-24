A Malaysian woman was left shocked and disturbed after encountering a man urinating next to her car in broad daylight.

Taking to Threads on April 24, user @heyitsummi shared the unsettling incident, which took place at the Taman Melati LRT Station car park around 9am.

According to her post, the man urinated right beside her vehicle shortly after she had parked.

What made matters worse was the lack of nearby assistance — there were no auxiliary police officers in sight, nor anyone she could turn to for help.

“I always park at LRT Taman Melati and it’s usually safe — never encountered anything like this before.

“But today, in broad daylight at 9am, a stranger was peeing right next to my car that I had just parked.

“At that time, there were no auxiliary police officers around. There wasn’t even anyone nearby I could ask for help,” she wrote.

She ended her post by urging @myrapidkl to take action, especially in improving security for solo female drivers.

“Please @myrapidkl, take action on this matter. Single ladies like us need extra protection.”

The post has since gained attention from concerned users, many echoing her call for better safety measures at public transport facilities.

A few netizens urged her to always lock her doors and to sound the car horn to attract the attention of passersby.

“You should’ve honked loudly, sis — let people notice! But make sure your doors are locked first,” commented @yenzamre.