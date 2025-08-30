M’sian woman slams overpriced and underwhelming fare at local food festivals

FOOD festivals in Malaysia, once celebrated for their vibrant culinary offerings and festive atmosphere, have increasingly drawn criticism from the public for serving overpriced and underwhelming food.

A recent viral post by a frustrated attendee has reignited this long-standing debate, as she voiced her disappointment over the lack of value and quality at a local food festival.

“It is true that everyone has different taste buds, but if you feel that your cooking is not tasty, then don’t sell food.

“I paid for the food – how can I not feel annoyed? I went to seven stalls, and not one tasted good at all.

“It’s fine if I was the only one saying this, but my friend felt the same way,” she said in a TikTok video.

Her remarks have struck a chord with many Malaysians, prompting a wave of online discussion about whether these events still live up to their hype – or have simply become costly letdowns.

While some blame high rental costs for the inflated prices, many feel that the end consumer should not bear the brunt without a matching level of taste and satisfaction.

“I have purchased so much food from there. Not a lot of it tasted good. Wasted my money – might as well eat at a restaurant. We would get our money’s worth,” one user commented.

“One drink at a food festival can come up to RM9, even though it’s the same kind sold at night markets. It’s okay, maybe I’m too poor for food festivals,” another remarked sarcastically.