Malaysian mother alleges child punished with squats over unpaid 50 sen fine

A local woman recently revealed that her child was allegedly punished by a discipline teacher over the non-payment of a penalty fee.

Sharing the incident on Threads, the young mother claimed her child was made to perform 30 ‘ketuk-ketampi’ (squats) after being unable to pay a 50 sen fine for a dirty classroom.

While other students were also punished in the same way, they were allegedly made to do only 10 squats, as they were able to pay the 50 sen fine on the spot.

However, her child was instructed to do an additional 20 squats for not having the money.

The woman further alleged that the class monitor was made to do 35 squats.

In the comments section, she stated that she intended to speak with the parents of her child’s classmates to confirm the incident and would also ask her child for further details regarding the punishment.

After the incident, the woman gave her child 50 sen to pay the discipline teacher.

Netizens have urged the woman to escalate the issue to the school administration, criticising the teacher’s method of punishment, which they argue could have detrimental effects on a child’s body if not done correctly.

“Instead of teaching the children accountability by making them clean up the mess together, the teacher prefers that they pay up? Even though 50 sen is not a lot, children may grow up believing that a dirty classroom can simply be resolved with money,” one user commented.

“I hope you lodge a complaint with the school administration. How can a teacher punish a student like that and even ask for money? This is too much,” another remarked.