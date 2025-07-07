Malaysian struggles to tell scam from sincerity when helping

A recent post on Reddit by user @Duskyandsexyy has sparked a relatable and emotional discussion among Malaysians — about trust, scams, and the complicated feelings that come with trying to help someone.

“I saw this guy in a café. Calm, smiling, looked totally healthy,” they wrote.

“He handed everyone a card saying he was raising money to help his sister’s studies.

“He had a bag of biscuits too, but no one bought anything.”

At first glance, the man didn’t seem suspicious. No dramatic sob story. No pushy behaviour. Just a quiet, respectful young man trying to earn a bit of money.

But here’s the twist — was it genuine, or just a well-acted scam?

“Deep down, I felt like it could be real. But then again... what if it wasn’t? How do we even tell anymore?”

The comment section quickly filled with people sharing their own experiences — and the emotional rollercoaster that often comes with deciding whether to help.

User @Ok-Application-hmmm shared how they gave RM5 to a beggar in KL, only to later question everything.

“I turned back one last time... and BOOM, a phone pops out. That’s when I started wondering if my generosity is just being exploited.”

Another commenter, @LS968, recalled a woman who approached her table at a restaurant, claiming her father was sick.

She left a laminated card and returned moments later, selling biscuits for RM10 similar to those sold at Eco Shop for much cheaper.

“She spoke good English while explaining her troubles, but I wasn’t buying it.

“My friend owns the restaurant and told me she’s been doing this for a while. It’s not real.”

User @CN8YLW offered a more reflective take — suggesting that people make peace with the idea that some of these encounters might be scams.

“Assume it could be a scam. If you still choose to donate, do it for your own peace of mind, not theirs. Don’t let it stress you later.”

They also highlighted a deeper concern — that some of these so-called ‘beggars’ may actually be part of larger syndicates.

“Some of them are moved from place to place by syndicates that exploit disabilities or fake stories to gain sympathy.

“If someone appears suddenly and disappears just as quickly, that’s not begging — that’s business.”

Not all the stories ended in disappointment. For some, it’s about recognising sincerity — even in unusual situations.

User @WokTheKok said he chose to buy the biscuits — not because he was tricked, but because the man was honest and respectful.

“He was selling chocolate biscuits for RM10 per pack. Sure, I’ve seen the same thing at Mr DIY for RM5.

“His card simply said he needed extra money. No dramatic story about his mum or dad. He was upfront and polite — and that made me want to support him.”

If you see someone like this — clean, calm, selling biscuits with a card — what would you do?

Buy it? Walk away? Ask questions?

There’s no right or wrong answer. But in today’s world, being kind has started to come with risk.