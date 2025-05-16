A Malaysian woman recently shared why she currently prefers to work in the United Kingdom, highlighting the country’s working culture as the driving force behind her decision to stay.

Taking to Threads, the woman, who says she has been in the UK since graduating from university, discussed the issue of qualifications and praised the country’s merit-based hiring system, which provides everyone with an equal opportunity, regardless of background.

In her workplace, she mentioned that employees receive a 20% bonus, calculated based on their annual salary.

Not only that, but every employee also receives a £1,000 (RM5,692) profit-sharing bonus, which takes their performance into account.

Another point she emphasised is the work-from-home policy, which she claims is a default at her workplace, where employees can work on-site for certain periods during the year.

“When I was off for two months after my surgery, I requested to work from home in Malaysia for five months, and they said yes. Nobody cares where you are, as long as you deliver,” she said.

Additional points she raised included the cost of living and the ability to afford a good lifestyle as a single woman, even after tax deductions from her pay.

“Even with tax deductions, thankfully, I can live comfortably renting by myself and take care of my mother and sister, who are back in Malaysia,” she added.

While many expressed amazement at the woman’s workplace perks, others countered that there are always pros and cons to working overseas.

One user claimed that Malaysia still has a “hard time” adapting to the work-from-home culture, pointing out that companies offering work-from-home opportunities are often not based in the country. They also noted that employees who submit a WFH application typically get denied.