A Malaysian woman’s helpful act at a Kuala Lumpur eatery recently went viral after she stepped in to help make drinks not only for herself but for other customers as well.

Shared on TikTok, the post explained that the eatery was short-staffed, with no one available to prepare beverages. The woman initially went in to make a drink for herself, but ended up helping with the rest of the orders as well.

According to the post, a staff member informed her that his mother had briefly stepped out, leaving no one to prepare drinks for the customers.

Drawing on skills she had learned from helping her late parents run a business, she got to work and began preparing drinks, not just for herself but for other patrons too.

In the viral video, the woman, wearing a sling bag, can be seen carefully preparing each beverage — from kopi-o to iced coffee, iced teh-o, iced bandung, and even teh tarik.

Netizens were impressed not only by her willingness to help, but also by her skill in preparing a variety of drinks while handling multiple orders calmly and efficiently.

One user noted that beverage makers in eateries are just as important as cooks, adding that hiring a good drink maker can be more challenging than hiring a cook, as drinks made at home never quite taste the same as those served in local eateries.